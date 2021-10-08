Kylie Jenner’s new stunning pictures set the internet on fire
Kylie Jenner, a well-known American model, was born in the United States on August 10, 1997. Kylie Jenner, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, is 23 years old.
She was the youngest celebrity to be named to Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list in 2017. She has 274 million followers on her Instagram account.
Taking to Instagram, the 24 years-old shared stunning pictures of herself while wearing a red suit with red bold lips.
The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 6,500,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the model.
Read More
Falak Shabir recites Azaan in his newborn daughter Alyana’s ear, watch video
Falak Shabir and wife Sarah Khan welcomed their first child Today, 8...
Minal Khan and Ahsan dazzling pictures from Dubai, see photos
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram went off to the Maldives for...
Meera Jee shares a heartfelt message for Lux Style Awards 2021
As we all know that the Lux Style Awards 2021 is around...
Photos: Iqra Aziz looks exquisite in her recent pictures
Iqra Aziz is a gorgeous Pakistani model and actress. Her professional career...
Saeeda Imtiaz looks breathtaking in a new alluring picture
Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani actress and model who has appeared...