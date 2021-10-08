Kylie Jenner’s new stunning pictures set the internet on fire

Kylie Jenner, a well-known American model, was born in the United States on August 10, 1997. Kylie Jenner, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, is 23 years old.

She was the youngest celebrity to be named to Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list in 2017. She has 274 million followers on her Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram, the 24 years-old shared stunning pictures of herself while wearing a red suit with red bold lips.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 6,500,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the model.