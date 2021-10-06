Leah Remini slams Ellen DeGeneres on-air alleges she was uninterested during interview

During her interview on The Ellen Show, Leah Remini slammed Ellen DeGeneres for acting.

When recalling an anecdote during her appearance on the show, the actress jokingly accused the daytime talk show host of being uninterested.

The 51-year-old King of Queens alum revealed in a clip from the October 5 episode how much she enjoys scaring her 17-year-old daughter, Sofia.

In the middle of the story, Remini comes to a halt and wonders if Ellen is planning a prank on her.

“No, because you’re acting really interested,” Remini replied. “So, like, I don’t know if you’re doing that thing where you’re, like, into my story.”

As the Kevin Can Wait alum continued her story, DeGeneres backed herself up, saying, “I’m always interested!” to which Remini responded with a clap. “You’re not, Ellen! Stop,” the actress teased before slapping the host on the wrist with a playful slap.

DeGeneres agreed, saying, “It’s my last season. Don’t hurt me.”

Later, Remini thanked Ellen for inviting her on the show. “I love you, I miss you and I’m so happy to be here on your last season,” she said. “But anyway, thank you for having me. Now back to me.”

DeGeneres confirmed in May that her eponymous talk show would end in 2022. After months of allegations from former staffers about the host’s behavior and the show’s “toxic” work environment, the decision was made.

DeGeneres addressed the allegations in a letter to her staff obtained by a magazine, accepting responsibility for the issues on set but declining to address the allegations about her own behavior.

In her season 18 opening monologue, the comedian apologized to those affected by workplace misconduct on her set, saying she “learned that things happened here that never should have happened.”

As allegations about DeGeneres and her show surfaced, the show’s viewership plummeted. However, the host stated that the allegations made by staffers had no bearing on her decision to leave her long-running hosting gig.

“As good as this show is and as entertaining as it is, it’s no longer a challenge.” “I’m looking for something new to push me,” she told a magazine.