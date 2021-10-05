Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous & stylish in her latest photoshoot

Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actress. Madhuri Dixit made her first Bollywood debut with the movie titled Abodh though right after the release of her movie Tezaab, she was never seen back.

Madhuri Dixit has shared pictures from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram account and her fans are so excited to look at their favorite celebrity. Friends and fans were quick to comment on the star’s stunning photos.

Have a look!

Madhuri Dixit has always been a well-known figure. Millions appreciate her for her acting abilities, beauty, and fashion sense.