Mahira Khan feels overwhelmed on comparisons with Sridevi

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 02:28 pm
Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is currently enjoying the glory of the latest episode of her hit drama series Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. The Raees diva has received a lot of appreciation for her performance as Mehreen in Farooq Rind’s film.

Netizens have been appreciating the Humsafar star, Mahira Khan for her performance in the jail sequences.

Sridevi’s performance in the Bollywood film Gumrah, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, was compared by a social media influencer.

The Sadqay Tumharay actor responded back with an overwhelming note.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is WhatsApp-Image-2021-10-07-at-2.19.43-PM-576x1024.jpeg

