Maluma denies the Kim Kardashian dating rumours

During an interview with L’Officiel Hommes, singer Maluma broke his silence over a possible romance with Kim Kardashian.

Maluma has denied all such rumors, claiming that the story is completely false.

“We were at the Dior show together.” There was the first time I met her. Kourtney and I were both present. It was only recently that people began to discuss it. I’m not sure why they started asking her that question. Maybe it was because she was going through a divorce and everything? No, we’re good friends,” the singer clarified.

He added, “We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends, and we always wish the best for each other.”

Meanwhile, Kim addressed the claims that she dated Van Jones, as well as the buzz surrounding her.

On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she said, “Van texted me and said, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I’m so happy.”

“No, I’m not dating either Van Jones or Maluma,” she says. I’ve known him for a while, and I’ve seen him a few times in Miami. He’s such a great guy. “It’s lovely,” confirmed the makeup guru.