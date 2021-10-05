Maluma denies the Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Web DeskWeb Editor

05th Oct, 2021. 02:33 pm

During an interview with L’Officiel Hommes, singer Maluma broke his silence over a possible romance with Kim Kardashian.

Maluma has denied all such rumors, claiming that the story is completely false.

“We were at the Dior show together.” There was the first time I met her. Kourtney and I were both present. It was only recently that people began to discuss it. I’m not sure why they started asking her that question. Maybe it was because she was going through a divorce and everything? No, we’re good friends,” the singer clarified.

He added, “We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends, and we always wish the best for each other.”

Meanwhile, Kim addressed the claims that she dated Van Jones, as well as the buzz surrounding her.

On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she said, “Van texted me and said, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I’m so happy.”

“No, I’m not dating either Van Jones or Maluma,” she says. I’ve known him for a while, and I’ve seen him a few times in Miami. He’s such a great guy. “It’s lovely,” confirmed the makeup guru.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

17 mins ago
Spanish judge has sided with Shakira on her tax claim

According to a court document unsealed on Thursday, a Spanish judge has...
29 mins ago
Billie Eilish criticises Texas lawmakers over the state's abortion law

Texas senators were chastised by Billie Eilish for enacting the restrictive abortion...
45 mins ago
George Clooney makes a humorous dig at Brad Pitt

George Clooney discussed his hilarious friendship with Brad Pitt. Pitt revealed in...
46 mins ago
Distraught Shehnaaz Gill returns to work month after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Power couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who became popular among their...
1 hour ago
Sophia Bush is interested in repeating her role in the upcoming "One Tree Hill"

Sophia Bush, a Hollywood actress, has spoken out about rumors about the...
2 hours ago
Indian actor Aly Goni pours in sincere prayers for late comedian Umer Sharif

Indian actor Aly Goni expresses his deep sorrow over the passing of...