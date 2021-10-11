Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani send internet into a tizzy with their cozy clicks

Showbiz’s new couple actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani usually leave fans into a tizzy with their incredible chemistry and bond.

Both Mawra and Ameer time and again spark dating rumours but haven’t disclosed their relationship yet. However, at a recent event, the duo was seen in classic ensembles cozying up to each other.

Taking to Instagram, the Sabaat actress shared multiple snaps with rumoured beau and treated fans with ultimate couple goals.

Take A Look:

Mawra was clicked in a stunning blue ensemble and Ameer donned a classic formal suit to slay for the event. Also, the actress kept her hair tied in a bun and her makeup minimal.

They became a famous on-screen couple after they starred together in the drama serial Sabaat. The on-screen chemistry between the actors had fans shipping the two.