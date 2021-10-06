Mawra Hocane shares her personal conversion to her mother

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 08:22 pm
Mawra

Mawra Hocane is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 28th September 1992. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama series Khichari Salsa.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Aahista Aahista, Billo Bablu Aur Bhaiyya, Yahan Pyar Nahi Hai, Mere Hazoor, Nikhar Gaye Gulab Sare, Ik Tamanna Lahasil Si, and many more.

On Instagram stories, actress Mawra Hocane revealed a screenshot of her WhatsApp discussion with her mother. The mother of the Sanam Teri Kasam actress can be seen showering her with love during the discussion.

 

