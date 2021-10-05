Maya Ali looks gorgeous in this dreamy nikkah look
Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a television presenter in 2011. She is the best actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.
She has 6 million followers on her Instagram account. Maya Ali never fails to impress her Insta with her stylish attires and undeniable divine looks.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The gorgeous dimple queen Maya Ali, who is widely known for her jolly nature and amazing acting skills, mesmerized fans with her dreamy Nikkah photoshoot. She looked nothing less than a goddess beauty.
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.
Read More
'Pawri girl' Dananeer once again trending on social media for her singing skills, watch video
Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to stardom with her "Pawri ho Rahi hai,"...
Zhalay Sarhadi oozes elegance, beauty in her latest photoshoot
The photoshoot of the famous and gorgeous actress of Pakistan showbiz industry...
Saeeda Imtiaz shares great message with beautiful picture
Saeeda Imtiaz is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model with a wide...
WATCH: Hareem Shah's bold and sizzling dance moves in car
Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28th...
Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi tomorrow
Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body will be shifted to Karachi tomorrow,...