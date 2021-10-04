Maya Ali oozes elegance, beauty in her latest photoshoot

Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a television presenter in 2011. She was born on 27th July 1989 in Lahore.

Maya, who has 6 million Instagram followers, has won the hearts of her fans because of her highly hit dramas and stunning photoshoots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her pictures went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Sanam, Mann Mayal, Diyar-e-Dil, Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, and many more.