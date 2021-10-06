Maya Ali’s regal look in this stunning gharara will drop your jaws

06th Oct, 2021. 11:38 am
Maya Ali gharara

The gorgeous dimple queen Maya Ali, who is widely known for her jolly nature and amazing acting skills, mesmerized fans with her dreamy Nikkah photoshoot and left fans awestruck with her timeless beauty.

Maya Ali recently appeared as a traditional Nikkah bride and served major fashion inspo by wearing a rose gold gharara. It was proof that there’s nothing the Mann Mayal star can’t pull off.

She donned a stunning gharara meticulously embroidered with Resham artistry, dabka work, and heavy embellishments. The actress kept her makeup minimal, complimenting the daytime. The beautiful kundan jewellery added more charm to her entire regal look.

Take a look:

Maya Ali gharara

Maya has the ability to transform from an ordinary desi girl to someone out of everyone’s league. She always proved to be one of the top artists with an outstanding fashion sense.

She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

By the passing time, Maya has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey.

She actress has gone from being waifish and skinny to lean muscular. However, her style is still modest and laid back, just more mature.

Maya Ali’s career began as a Vj and she worked on several television channels. She has made her acting debut with a brief role in Dur-e-Shehwar. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf  Hai, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.

On the work front, she is seen in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat alongside Sheheryar Munawar in the leading role.

