Meera Jee shares a heartfelt message for Lux Style Awards 2021
As we all know that the Lux Style Awards 2021 is around the corner and our celebrities are gearing up for their performances.
Pakistani renowned actress and model Meera Jee, who servers her best to the Pakistan media industry through her acting and great personality and appeared in a number of Urdu, Punjabi, and Hindi movies, is also very excited for the 20th annual ceremony and shared a heartfelt message for Lux Style on completing two decades of celebrating the entertainment industry.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
In this video, she reveals that she will be performing in this year’s LSA 2021.
Meera Jee also shared a video with Asim Azhar from LSA 2021 rehearsals on her Instagram story.
