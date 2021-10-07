Miley Cyrus’ ex-ladylove Kaitlynn Carter blessed with a baby boy

The ex-girlfriend of Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter and her current beau Kristopher Brock welcomed son Rowan Carter Brock, she announced on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Posting an adorable snap, all smiling with the newborn baby, Kaitlynn Carter was seen feeding her breast milk and wrote a heartfelt caption.

“Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53 am, 8 lbs 4 oz. Everyone is happy and healthy and so in love,” it read.

Moreover, Kristopher Brock is also a father to a 6-year-old son from his previous relationship.