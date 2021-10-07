Miley Cyrus’ ex-ladylove Kaitlynn Carter blessed with a baby boy
The ex-girlfriend of Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter and her current beau Kristopher Brock welcomed son Rowan Carter Brock, she announced on her Instagram on Wednesday.
Posting an adorable snap, all smiling with the newborn baby, Kaitlynn Carter was seen feeding her breast milk and wrote a heartfelt caption.
“Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53 am, 8 lbs 4 oz. Everyone is happy and healthy and so in love,” it read.
Moreover, Kristopher Brock is also a father to a 6-year-old son from his previous relationship.
The reality star first announced her pregnancy in June, posting a shadow silhouette photo with Brock in which her baby belly was on full display.
Carter, on the other hand, spoke about her pregnancy and relationship with Brock during an appearance in an interview revealing that the couple — who began dating in May 2020 — had started talking about building a family together very early.
“When I began dating again, I knew that it was really important to me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did,” she said. “So, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly.”
It is pertinent to mention here that Kaitlynn dealt and American singer Miley Cyrus broke up in September 2019 after a few weeks of dating.
