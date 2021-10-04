Minal, Ahsan win hearts with their loved-up clicks from honeymoon

Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram, who were enjoying their romantic honeymoon in Maldives, have treated fans with their PDA-filled scenic snaps from the beautiful location.

Actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram took to his Instagram handle and posted stunning clicks with his wife Minal, giving major couple goals.

On the other hand, the couple has now arrived in Dubai after enjoying their honeymoon in Maldives.

The Jalan starlet and husband, who tied the knot on September 10, turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared adorable photos in their Stories to inform their fans they have arrived in Dubai.

Ahsan posted video clips and photos with the caption “#Dubai”.

Also, Minal shared a view from their hotel room after arriving in the UAE.

Sharing a cute picture, Minal captioned the post: “Sunburnt in Dubai.”

Earlier, the lovebirds enjoyed a lunch date at the world’s ‘largest’ underwater restaurant.

All the loved-up moments and snaps of the couple have received immense love and heart reactions from fans and netizens. They are completely awestruck with their choice of spots for the lovely honeymoon.

The celebrity couple got engaged earlier this year and announced their wedding on September 10 among friends and family members.