Minal Khan beau Ahsan Mohsin exchanges vows at the underwater photos

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

06th Oct, 2021. 12:24 pm
Minal Khan

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, newlyweds, are turning heads with their amazing chemistry.

The couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsinwho are presently in Dubai for the second half of their honeymoon, posted sensual photographs from the Maldives on their Instagram account on Tuesday.

Minal, wearing in a knee-length shirt, is carried up by Ahsan in one of the photos as she tries to touch the ceiling of an underwater restaurant that was on their schedule.

“What can I say .. Words are not enough to describe how I feel about you .. don’t ever change. Love you forever,” captioned Minal alongside her photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Ahsan, who also shared a similar picture from the day, wrote: “I don’t know where you’ve come from into my life but now that you’re here I never want you to leave and I will make sure you never do.”

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 min ago
Bobby Deol meme claims to have fixed Facebook and WhatsApp outage

As people all over the world had trouble accessing Facebook-owned social media...
13 mins ago
Ben Affleck confesses that filming Batman for "Justice League" was difficult

Ben Affleck, a Hollywood icon, is opening up about his time as...
17 mins ago
Saba Ali Khan unveils the real reason why Ibrahim got a matching tattoo like Taimur

Saba Ali Khan is quite active on social media and regularly updates...
47 mins ago
Maya Ali's regal look in this stunning gharara will drop your jaws

The gorgeous dimple queen Maya Ali, who is widely known for her...
49 mins ago
Funeral prayers of veteran comedian Umer Sharif to be held in Karachi today

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of veteran comedian Umer Sharif will be held in...
1 hour ago
Watch Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao's Hum do humare do teaser out

Fans of Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao got ready to see their...