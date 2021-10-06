Minal Khan beau Ahsan Mohsin exchanges vows at the underwater photos
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, newlyweds, are turning heads with their amazing chemistry.
The couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsinwho are presently in Dubai for the second half of their honeymoon, posted sensual photographs from the Maldives on their Instagram account on Tuesday.
Minal, wearing in a knee-length shirt, is carried up by Ahsan in one of the photos as she tries to touch the ceiling of an underwater restaurant that was on their schedule.
“What can I say .. Words are not enough to describe how I feel about you .. don’t ever change. Love you forever,” captioned Minal alongside her photo.
View this post on Instagram
Ahsan, who also shared a similar picture from the day, wrote: “I don’t know where you’ve come from into my life but now that you’re here I never want you to leave and I will make sure you never do.”
View this post on Instagram
