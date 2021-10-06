Mohsin Naveed Ranjha reveals about the ‘Unprofessional’ Attitude of Sadaf Kanwal

Looks like aside from the general public, Sadaf Kanwal does not have many fans in the entertainment industry. Ace designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha spilled the tea. In a recent interview, the designer recalls the incidents of the Kaif o Suroor item girl’s unethical behavior in a recent interview.

The subject came up as Mohsin Naveed Ranjha told about the professionalism of celebs he worked with. He recalls an instance when he was doing a largescale show with Sadaf Kanwal, Aimen Khan, and two Sri Lankan models. While the other three models maintained professional conduct Sadaf Kanwal did not.

He voiced how she seemed to act that way in an attempt to prove that she was somehow better than others. Mohsin said,

On the other hand, the designer previously praises how Indian celebrities including Ranveer Singh was highly professional with being on time while they worked for him.