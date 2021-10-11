‘My whole world’: Sarah Khan just can’t get over her cute little family; watch video
One of the most adored showbiz couples Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir is over the moon after the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a baby daughter.
Both Falak and Sarah took to their separate Instagram handles to share the adorable glimpses after their daughter’s arrival into this world. In a heartfelt clip, shared by the Laapata actress, the new mommy in town just couldn’t get over her cute little family.
In the video, the crooner was seen embracing his little one and cradling her in his arms. “My whole world. MashAllah,” Sarah wrote alongside the adorable post.
In another video, shared on Khan’s Insta feed, both the mother-daughter duo won the hearts of the netizens as Sarah was seen kissing Alyana. “Meri Pyaari Alyana, Meri zindagi. SUBHANALLAH,” the caption read.
The delightful videos from the new parents are enough to melt one’s heart and the fans are simply gushing over the couple’s cute family.
On the other hand, Falak Shabir has penned a note for Sarah, where he commended her for braving through pregnancy and delivery. Sharing a video of the Sabaat starlet and the newborn, Falak wrote, “When it comes to true strength and the ability to endure pain, women blow us away. The morning sickness, the heartburn, the sleeplessness, backaches, mood swings and what not!”
“Then there’s also the mental stress of worrying that the baby they’re carrying is healthy, juggling work with pregnancy exhaustion, trying to plan out the nursery down to the last perfectly matched detail and coming up with a baby name that’s unique enough to stand out!”
Falak added, “Then, at the time of giving birth the pain mother feels is similar to 20 bones getting fractured at a time. Can you imagine the mother’s pain and love? SubhanAllah!”
“I’m convinced that mothers are superheroes because they can handle anything the universe has to throw at them! Sarah, you’re not just a mother of my child but also the beat of my heart. I promise to love you and protect you and our daughter till the day I die,” the singer concluded.
The couple had revealed the pregnancy earlier in June through an Instagram post. The pair walked down the aisle back in 2020 in exuberant wedding functions.
