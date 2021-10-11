‘My whole world’: Sarah Khan just can’t get over her cute little family; watch video

One of the most adored showbiz couples Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir is over the moon after the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a baby daughter.

Both Falak and Sarah took to their separate Instagram handles to share the adorable glimpses after their daughter’s arrival into this world. In a heartfelt clip, shared by the Laapata actress, the new mommy in town just couldn’t get over her cute little family.

In the video, the crooner was seen embracing his little one and cradling her in his arms. “My whole world. MashAllah,” Sarah wrote alongside the adorable post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

In another video, shared on Khan’s Insta feed, both the mother-daughter duo won the hearts of the netizens as Sarah was seen kissing Alyana. “Meri Pyaari Alyana, Meri zindagi. SUBHANALLAH,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The delightful videos from the new parents are enough to melt one’s heart and the fans are simply gushing over the couple’s cute family.

On the other hand, Falak Shabir has penned a note for Sarah, where he commended her for braving through pregnancy and delivery. Sharing a video of the Sabaat starlet and the newborn, Falak wrote, “When it comes to true strength and the ability to endure pain, women blow us away. The morning sickness, the heartburn, the sleeplessness, backaches, mood swings and what not!”