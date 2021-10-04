NCB confirms that the man in the viral selfie with Aryan Khan is not an officer

After a viral selfie picture of a man with Aryan Khan was spread online, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued an explanation.

The explanation comes as a local Mumbai court hears the case of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, three members of a cruise group.

The trio was arraigned in front of a metropolitan magistrate and placed in NCB detention until October 4. Before being questioned, the viral photo was shot at the NCB custody.

ANI tweeted, “Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB.” A total of eight people were detained late on Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on the Mumbai coast.

According to reports, they recovered 13 grammes of cocaine, 21 grammes of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), 5 grammes of MD, and $1.33 lakh in cash. They’ve been given information regarding the celebration. On social media, the star kid has been trending.

The photo shows the man snapping a selfie with Aryan Khan, who was seized and then arrested by the NCB following a rave party raid.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB pic.twitter.com/jGqjWMTvsi — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Aryan Khan was arrested for consumption, sale and purchase of drugs under the NDPS Act 1985.

Khan has only been charged with consumption under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of up to Rs 20,000.