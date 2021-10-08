NCT 127 reveals repackaged version of the 3rd regular album ‘Sticker’

On October 7, NCT 127 stunned fans by announcing that ‘Sticker‘ would be repackaged and renamed ‘Favourite,’ piquing fans’ interest in the new idea.

The album will be released on October 25, which is a relatively rapid turnaround. The band, NCT also updated its profile and header to reflect the title and logo of the repackaged album.

NCT 127 정규 3집 리패키지 ‘Favorite’ 10월 25일 발매!

오늘부터 예약 판매 시작! NCT 127 The 3rd Repackage Album ‘Favorite’ to be released on 10/25!

Pre-orders to be available from today! https://t.co/AlcWLXhLrO#NCT127 — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) October 8, 2021

There are 14 tracks on this repackage album, including the title song ‘Favorite,’ three new songs including ‘Love On The Floor’ and ‘Pilot,’ and 11 songs from the third normal album. It’s enough to hear NCT 127’s vibrant sound.

Previously, NCT 127 recorded the highest K-pop ranking this year by placing 3rd on the US Billboard’s main chart ‘Billboard 200’ with their 3rd full-length album ‘Sticker’.