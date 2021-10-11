Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in latest photos

Web Desk BOL News

11th Oct, 2021. 06:14 pm
photos

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi always amazes her fans and followers with her new breathtaking and alluring pictures.

Nora Fatehi shared gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Have a look!

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 700,000 likes so far. The comments section is also flooded with praises for the actress.

Nora is a beautiful Indian actress. She is well known for her work in the Indian film industry. The dancer was born on 6th February 1992.

