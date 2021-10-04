Nora Fatehi’s unique style leave fans in awe, see photos

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi always amazes her fans and followers with her new stunning and sizzling photos.

Nora is a beautiful Indian actress. Nora Fatehi is well known for her work in the Indian film industry. She was born on 6th February 1992.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share gorgeous pictures with her 32.6 million followers. The diva can be seen in a no-makeup look in the pictures.

She posted the caption “I’m trying to just relate what I can see through my own eyes… And nothing tell the truth like the eyes will.. Lived so much for others, don’t remember how I feel…”

Have a look!

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 800,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

