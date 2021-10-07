Pakistani celebrities wish Prime Minister Imran Khan a happy birthday

Prime Minister Imran Khan, one of Pakistan’s most popular former cricketers, celebrates his birthday on October 5.

Imran Khan has followers from all around the world, and his fame isn’t confined to Pakistan. Legendary cricketers regard him as the captain who led Pakistan to its first and only ‘World Cup’ victory in 1992.

Imran Khan, who was born in Lahore in 1952, will celebrate his 69th birthday on October 5, 2021. Pakistanis have been congratulating their Prime Minister with zeal, while celebrities have also wished their PM.

Happy Birthday to our honourable PM, @ImranKhanPTI 🎂✌️ We are really proud of you, God bless you always! Ameen 🤍🙌 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) October 5, 2021

Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI 🎂 May Allah fulfill all your dreams that you've for the prosperity of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/aKN76lvDBC — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) October 5, 2021