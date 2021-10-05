‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer once again trending on social media for her singing skills, watch video

Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to stardom with her “Pawri ho Rahi hai,” is gaining popularity on social media with her cover of Punjab Nahi Jaungi song “Ae Dil.”

The song was released in 2017 as a duet by singers Shiraz Uppal and India’s Jonita Gandhi. The song’s lyrics were written by Shakeel Sohail, while the composer was Uppal himself.

The social media star tagged Shiraz Uppal in the video, which she shared on her Instagram account.

“Khoya jo tu, houga maera kya? This melodious song from one of my favorite Pakistani films, Punjab Nahi Jaungi! Ae dil,” she captioned the video with the lyrics of the beautiful melody.

Dananeer‘s cover has become a hit as it has at least 537,520 views with 101,366 likes. Apart from the fans and some celebrities have praised her singing talent as well.

Actress Yumna Zaidi called Dananeer her nightingale to which the latter said she loves her.