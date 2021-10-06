Phoebe Dynevor admits she is afraid of failing after her sudden fame ‘I’m full of anxiety’

Phoebe Dynevor, a British actor, discusses her mental health struggles and being in the spotlight.

In Phoebe Dynevor’s cover story for Harper’s Bazaar’s November 2021 issue, the Bridgerton actress, 26, discussed how she copes with the rigors of fame.

“I don’t think anyone knows how to handle that. I worry about everything. I’m full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself,” she said.

“You see what it is for your mental health to be in the public eye. I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it’s quite hectic at the moment,” she added.

“It’s finding that middle ground and centering oneself,” she shared.

“It’s really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting — that’s the excitement for me,” she added.