PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor explains why she thought Soha Ali Khan was a ‘cool woman’
Soha Ali Khan turned a year older on Monday, and her birthday has been greeted with greetings from all of her loved ones. Kareena Kapoor Khan started her day by wishing Saif Ali Khan’s sister a happy birthday on social media.
Kareena Kapoor, who has a close bond with Soha, spoke about how she realized she was a cool woman during her first vacation with her. Along with it, Kareena shared a vintage photo from Soha and Kunal’s wedding that also featured her and Saif.
Sharing a photo, Kareena wrote, “From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it… I knew she was one cool woman! And… it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi Happy birthday, sister-in-law lots of love always P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that’s why it’s on the gram now #OldIsGold.”
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Read More
NCB confirms that the man in the viral selfie with Aryan Khan is not an officer
After a viral selfie picture of a man with Aryan Khan was...
Rajpal Yadav responds to Aryan Khan drug case "I am only praying for the future of kids"
After NCB brought him and others to the holiday court on Sunday,...
Kareena Kapoor leaves fans gawking and inspired as she steps out in a casual appearance
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping herself busy on set these days,...
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi blessed with a baby boy
Bollywood actress and host Neha Dhupia, who usually remains under headlines due to...
Grimes claims she is still living with former beau Elon Musk despite separation
Famed Canadian singer Grimes recently claimed that she is still living with...