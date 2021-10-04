PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor explains why she thought Soha Ali Khan was a ‘cool woman’

Soha Ali Khan turned a year older on Monday, and her birthday has been greeted with greetings from all of her loved ones. Kareena Kapoor Khan started her day by wishing Saif Ali Khan’s sister a happy birthday on social media.

Kareena Kapoor, who has a close bond with Soha, spoke about how she realized she was a cool woman during her first vacation with her. Along with it, Kareena shared a vintage photo from Soha and Kunal’s wedding that also featured her and Saif.

Sharing a photo, Kareena wrote, “From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it… I knew she was one cool woman! And… it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi Happy birthday, sister-in-law lots of love always P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that’s why it’s on the gram now #OldIsGold.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)