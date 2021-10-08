Photos: Iqra Aziz looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Iqra Aziz is a gorgeous Pakistani model and actress. Her professional career began in 2014. She has played dramatic, comedic, and negative roles, and received equal praises from the public.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. Here are the latest pictures of Iqra Aziz. She posted the caption “Kya kahun ab main @ansarialert k liye.”

Have a look!

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 350,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 6.8 million followers on her Instagram account.