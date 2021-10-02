Prince Harry nearly died while serving the military in Afghanistan

Prince Harry is well-known for putting his life in danger while serving in the military in Afghanistan.

Even though royal fans and detractors are aware of his military service, many details about his time in the war zone remain unknown, including how he came face to face with death at one point.

During a conversation with Captain Dickon Leigh-Wood, author Katie Nicholl recalled the incident in her book Harry: Life, Loss, and Love.

“We were driving to another village when we almost hit an IED,” Leigh-Wood was quoted in the book as saying.

“It was a much closer shave than the first time. One of the vehicles in the column suddenly noticed something flick underneath the tank in front and everyone was ordered to stop,” he explained.

“We discovered that the pressure plate of an IED that the previous vehicles, including Harry’s, had missed by about six inches. If any of the tanks had gone over it, it would have been game over for Harry, for any one of us,” he continued.

The Duke of Sussex took a “huge risk” to be on the front lines, according to Nicholl.

“This is a young man who has always been shadowed by protection officers, and he didn’t have any protection when he was out in the field of Afghanistan and fighting on the front line,” she explained.

“It was him and his men,” she went on to say.