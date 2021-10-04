Prince William and Prince Harry have been termed totally different characters

Due to their distinct upbringings, Prince William and Prince Harry have been termed “quite different people.”

Andrew Lownie, a royal novelist and publisher, was the one who made this observation.

“They’re two very different characters even though they’ve had the same upbringing,” the historian revealed to the newspaper, commenting on the changes.

In the same way that King Edward VI, Duke of Windsor, abdicated and was succeeded by his brother, George VI, nicknamed Bertie, he dubbed the brothers as two sides of a coin.

“There is always this tension between the dutiful royals and the rogue royals,” Mr. Lownie remarked.

“Bertie stepped up to the mark for the Duke of Windsor when he was younger, and William is having to shoulder everything for Harry.”

However, in the past “The lesson was that if you leave the Royal Family you are going to be completely shut out and frozen and it’s not a good move.”

“There are people who have stepped down from royal duties. We’ve some more minor figures like the Duchess of Kent and people like that.”