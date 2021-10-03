PROMO: Ranveer Singh to host The game show on this date

The show’s premiere date has been revealed by the creators of Big Picture. Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood star who is also making his television debut, will anchor the game program. For a long period, the show’s news and promos were all over social media.

The Big Picture premieres on October 16th. The film’s creators have published a new promotional video in which the actor, Ranveer Singh is shown making an exciting entrance onto the stage.

The channel wrote, “Ranveer ke saath shuru hoga sawalon ka ek naya silsila. Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 16th October se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.” The video starts with the actor clad in a blue suit enter the stage and in the background, Bajirao Mastani’s song Malhari is being played.

The actor looked dapper as he also shared the pleasantries with the audience and even shakes a leg with them.

Fans threw heart and fire emojis at the actor and referred to him as a “all-rounder” as soon as the teaser video was released. Ranveer Singh is known for entertaining his fans with his witty banter. He’ll next be seen in 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.