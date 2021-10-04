The Queen’s estate has launched probe into the Azerbaijan ruler link after Pandora leak

The Queen’s estate has opted to conduct its own internal investigation into any apparent ties they may have with an Azerbaijani ruler accused of wrongdoing.

The recent purchase of a £67 million London house ties both the purported ruler and the Queen together.

According to the Pandora papers, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has exchanged over £400 million in properties through his collection of offshore businesses over the years.

Queen Elizabeth’s crown estate, who purportedly paid him £66.5 million in August 2018 for ownership of 56-60 Conduit Street, is his most recent client.

Hiniz Trade & Investment, based in the British Virgin Islands, is the offshore firm linked to the president.

Arzu Aliyeva, the president’s daughter, is also mentioned in the Pandora papers. According to the findings, the president’s daughter gave her grandfather Arif Pashayev ownership of the property in 2015, and he afterwards put it all into a trust.