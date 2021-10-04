Rajpal Yadav responds to Aryan Khan drug case “I am only praying for the future of kids”

After NCB brought him and others to the holiday court on Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is under police detention. They were apprehended by officials following a raid on a cruise party in Mumbai.

Drugs were discovered in their presence, according to reports. He is currently being held in police custody on a one-day remand. In the midst of this continuing case, several celebrities have come out in favor of Shah Rukh Khan.

Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt was among them. Actor Rajpal Yadav also reacted to the news during a press meet.

He said, “This news is also very shocking for me. I am only praying for the future of kids. God gives them the strength and brain to think on the right path. However, apart from this, I don’t have any knowledge in this matter.”

Pooja Bhatt had tweeted on the matter, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”

Furthermore, Suchitra had tweeted, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all. For all those targeting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It’s the price of fame.”