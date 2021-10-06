Saba Ali Khan unveils the real reason why Ibrahim got a matching tattoo like Taimur

Saba Ali Khan is quite active on social media and regularly updates her fans and followers with beautiful photos of her family. We often pay close attention to the photos she posts, and we’re sure her fans like seeing them.

A photo of Saif Ali Khan’s sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan boasting similar tattoos appeared on the internet recently and quickly went viral.

Saba posted the same picture and revealed the real reason why Ibrahim got a matching tattoo with Taimur.

Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, who were joyfully showcasing their matching tattoos while sitting on a lovely little chair.

Ibrahim wore a red and black checks shirt over grey jeans while Taimur Ali Khan wore a denim shirt. This picture was clicked at Inaaya’s birthday party. Sharing this cute image Saba wrote, “TWiiiiiNninG Brothers! Tattoos together..brothers in arms! Literally Ibrahim…chose to have the same as Tim… saying , I want what my brother has! Love the bond…Mahsha’Allah. Big brother.”