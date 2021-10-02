Saeeda Imtiaz looks stunning in her latest pictures, see photos

Tahir Yameen

02nd Oct, 2021. 08:54 pm

Saeeda Imtiaz everyone’s favorite Pakistani actress has uploaded new pictures on social media.

She is quite active on her Instagram account and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She posted the caption “The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before.”

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @saeedaimtiaz

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @saeedaimtiaz

She has played many brilliant roles in many films. She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

 

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

30 mins ago
Ushna Shah looks stunning in the latest pictures

Ushna Shah is a beautiful Pakistani actress. In 2013, Ushna made her...
33 mins ago
Mahi Baloch winning hearts of fans from her enthusiastic pictures of vacations, see photos

Mahi Baloch is an emerging actress and model of the Showbiz industry...
46 mins ago
Kanwal Aftab looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest bridal shoot, see photos

Kanwal Aftab is a social media star who gained popularity after her...
59 mins ago
Hira mani paying tribute to the comedy king Umer Sharif on his demise

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She started her career...
1 hour ago
Noor Khan looks ravishing in her latest bridal shoot, see photos

Noor Zafar Khan is a Pakistani actress who has been on television....
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan flaunts her elegant looks in bridal attire

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model....