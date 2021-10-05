Saif Ali Khan expresses his gratitude for being referred to as the fourth Khan

The three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, are often mentioned in the Bollywood industry. Despite the fact that Saif Ali Khan is also a Khan, he was commonly referred to as the fourth or other Khan.

In a recent interview with Indianexpress.com, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he has never been bothered by any of it in his career span.

The actor believes he is far more successful than he ever imagined he would be, which keeps him in a good mood.

With the kind of movie he’s been connected with in recent years, Saif has developed a niche and found his comfort zone. Go Goa Gone, Kaalakaandi, Laal Kaptaan, and his most recent song Bhoot Police are among them.

Talking further about his work, Saif revealed that he thinks he is at a good stage of his career where he is still enjoying and learning about his work.

In response to this, Saif stated that the most important thing for every actor when starting out in show business is to survive and not be laughed at.

Saif further explained, “You don’t want people abusing you or throwing chappals at you at Gaiety Galaxy. That’s why you come in the movie industry. I didn’t have the mental approach like my contemporaries. Some were reigning superstars, some are superstars from their first film till now. My doing well or audience liking me has been a mirror reaction to my mental state.”

I have a very international perspective on things because of my upbringing and education. And a westernised anglicised approach is an opposite of a Hindi film hero. They are not very macho. They are soft-spoken. It was a different standard. That was not really settling to me.”