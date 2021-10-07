Sanam Jung’s husband found a romantic way to contact her whilst social media glitch
Famed Pakistani actress and host Sanam Jung recently mesmerized fans with a loved-up yet romantic way her husband opted to connect her.
During the social media crash on Monday night, Qassam Jafri, husband of Sanam Jung, found an old way and sent her an email to inform her about his whereabouts.
In his email, he wrote, “Hello! Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down. I guess we have to communicate in the old school ways. I just got to LA. What’s going on? Where are you? I miss you! Qassam.”
However, the Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai starlet took to her social media and treated fans with their PDA-filled moment. Whilst posting the screenshot, she wrote, “And that’s how he managed to connect with me.”
Take a look!
Earlier, the morning show host had addressed fans’ misunderstanding about her marriage.
The 33-year-old told that her daughter Alaya does not have a visa, “Alaya doesn’t have a visa so I don’t go to visit Qassam because me and Qassam both feel very guilty that mummy daddy would be together and daughter would be alone.”
Jung further recalled and shared, “Once my mother-in-law started getting calls about my husband marrying another woman,” recalled Jung.
“People either didn’t know or chose to ignore the fact that my husband is working as a pilot in the US and that is why I live here with my in-laws. This was misconstrued as a separation which it wasn’t and isn’t the case at all.”
Jaffri and Jung tied the knot in 2016. They both were longtime friends.
Read More
Daniel Craig was honored into the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside fellow Bond star
Daniel Craig, Britain's favorite superspy, was honored with a star on the...
Faryal Mehmood's latest bold photoshoot draws intense ire
Actress Faryal Mehmood, who recently confirmed rumours about her separation from husband...
Netflix to change 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls
A South Korean woman who received thousands of prank calls and text...
Taapsee Pannu shares her views on national awards: 'I've never lobbied for awards’
Talented Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who gained incredible recognition in the industry...
Ahmad Ali Butt is enraged at the casting of Indians as Pakistanis in Netflix shows
Since the main OTT platforms like Netflix took over, the globe may...