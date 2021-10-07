Sanam Jung’s husband found a romantic way to contact her whilst social media glitch

Famed Pakistani actress and host Sanam Jung recently mesmerized fans with a loved-up yet romantic way her husband opted to connect her.

During the social media crash on Monday night, Qassam Jafri, husband of Sanam Jung, found an old way and sent her an email to inform her about his whereabouts.

In his email, he wrote, “Hello! Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down. I guess we have to communicate in the old school ways. I just got to LA. What’s going on? Where are you? I miss you! Qassam.”

However, the Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai starlet took to her social media and treated fans with their PDA-filled moment. Whilst posting the screenshot, she wrote, “And that’s how he managed to connect with me.”

Take a look!

Earlier, the morning show host had addressed fans’ misunderstanding about her marriage.

The 33-year-old told that her daughter Alaya does not have a visa, “Alaya doesn’t have a visa so I don’t go to visit Qassam because me and Qassam both feel very guilty that mummy daddy would be together and daughter would be alone.”