Sanam Jung’s husband found a romantic way to contact her whilst social media glitch

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 10:05 am
Sanam Jung husband email

Famed Pakistani actress and host Sanam Jung recently mesmerized fans with a loved-up yet romantic way her husband opted to connect her.

During the social media crash on Monday night, Qassam Jafri, husband of Sanam Jung, found an old way and sent her an email to inform her about his whereabouts.

In his email, he wrote, “Hello! Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down. I guess we have to communicate in the old school ways. I just got to LA. What’s going on? Where are you? I miss you! Qassam.”

However, the Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai starlet took to her social media and treated fans with their PDA-filled moment. Whilst posting the screenshot, she wrote, “And that’s how he managed to connect with me.”

Take a look!

Sanam Jung husband email

Earlier, the morning show host had addressed fans’ misunderstanding about her marriage.

The 33-year-old told that her daughter Alaya does not have a visa, “Alaya doesn’t have a visa so I don’t go to visit Qassam because me and Qassam both feel very guilty that mummy daddy would be together and daughter would be alone.”

She explained, “And she doesn’t get the visa at all so that’s the issue so we wait that Qassam comes to Pakistan to meet me and Alaya. That is the only issue because of which people say that why they are not together, it is because we don’t want to upset our daughter.”

Jung further recalled and shared, “Once my mother-in-law started getting calls about my husband marrying another woman,” recalled Jung.

“People either didn’t know or chose to ignore the fact that my husband is working as a pilot in the US and that is why I live here with my in-laws. This was misconstrued as a separation which it wasn’t and isn’t the case at all.”

Jaffri and Jung tied the knot in 2016. They both were longtime friends.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

13 mins ago
Daniel Craig was honored into the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside fellow Bond star

Daniel Craig, Britain's favorite superspy, was honored with a star on the...
13 mins ago
Faryal Mehmood's latest bold photoshoot draws intense ire

Actress Faryal Mehmood, who recently confirmed rumours about her separation from husband...
27 mins ago
Netflix to change 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls

A South Korean woman who received thousands of prank calls and text...
35 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu shares her views on national awards: 'I've never lobbied for awards’

Talented Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who gained incredible recognition in the industry...
48 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt is enraged at the casting of Indians as Pakistanis in Netflix shows

Since the main OTT platforms like Netflix took over, the globe may...
1 hour ago
Pakistani celebrities wish Prime Minister Imran Khan a happy birthday

Prime Minister Imran Khan, one of Pakistan's most popular former cricketers, celebrates...