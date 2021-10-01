Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle ‘Black Widow’ release dispute

Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Company have finally resolved their legal dispute over the release of her Marvel superhero film ‘Black Widow.’

The 36-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Disney in July, accusing the company of breaching her contract by releasing the film on its subscription streaming service Disney+ at the same time it was in theatres.

Johansson’s complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claimed that the “Black Widow” dual-release strategy had reduced her compensation, which she claimed was to be based in part on box office receipts from an exclusive run in theatres.

Johansson stated that she, too, was relieved to have settled her disagreements with the company and looked forward to future collaboration.

Scarlett Johansson reprised her role as a fictional Russian assassin-turned-Avenger superhero, which she has played in nine Marvel films.