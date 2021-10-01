Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle ‘Black Widow’ release dispute

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

01st Oct, 2021. 03:34 pm

Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Company have finally resolved their legal dispute over the release of her Marvel superhero film ‘Black Widow.’

The 36-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Disney in July, accusing the company of breaching her contract by releasing the film on its subscription streaming service Disney+ at the same time it was in theatres.

Johansson’s complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claimed that the “Black Widow” dual-release strategy had reduced her compensation, which she claimed was to be based in part on box office receipts from an exclusive run in theatres.

Johansson stated that she, too, was relieved to have settled her disagreements with the company and looked forward to future collaboration.

Scarlett Johansson reprised her role as a fictional Russian assassin-turned-Avenger superhero, which she has played in nine Marvel films.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

19 mins ago
Cardi B denies post-delivery surgery rumours

Cardi B denied having any cosmetic procedures done after the birth of...
56 mins ago
Daniel Craig praises Kate Middleton at premier of 'No Time To Die'

On Monday, Kate Middleton met James Bond actor Daniel Craig at the...
16 hours ago
Ushna Shah burst over filmmakers says ‘not a single Netflix original has been made by Pakistan’

Ushna Shah, an actor, is disappointed with Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's...
17 hours ago
Komal Aziz adorably poses for sunny weather in her recent pictures, see photos

Komal Aziz is a fantastic and diverse Pakistani television actress who is best...
17 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress, watch video

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. Her performance as Palwasha...
20 hours ago
Mahi Baloch's latest bridal shoot increases her ethereal beauty, see photos

Mahi Baloch is the beautiful emerging talent of the Pakistani showbiz industry....