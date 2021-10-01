Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle ‘Black Widow’ release dispute
Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Company have finally resolved their legal dispute over the release of her Marvel superhero film ‘Black Widow.’
The 36-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Disney in July, accusing the company of breaching her contract by releasing the film on its subscription streaming service Disney+ at the same time it was in theatres.
Johansson’s complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claimed that the “Black Widow” dual-release strategy had reduced her compensation, which she claimed was to be based in part on box office receipts from an exclusive run in theatres.
Johansson stated that she, too, was relieved to have settled her disagreements with the company and looked forward to future collaboration.
Scarlett Johansson reprised her role as a fictional Russian assassin-turned-Avenger superhero, which she has played in nine Marvel films.
Read More
Cardi B denies post-delivery surgery rumours
Cardi B denied having any cosmetic procedures done after the birth of...
Daniel Craig praises Kate Middleton at premier of 'No Time To Die'
On Monday, Kate Middleton met James Bond actor Daniel Craig at the...
Ushna Shah burst over filmmakers says ‘not a single Netflix original has been made by Pakistan’
Ushna Shah, an actor, is disappointed with Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's...
Komal Aziz adorably poses for sunny weather in her recent pictures, see photos
Komal Aziz is a fantastic and diverse Pakistani television actress who is best...
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress, watch video
Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. Her performance as Palwasha...