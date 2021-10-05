Spanish judge has sided with Shakira on her tax claim

According to a court document unsealed on Thursday, a Spanish judge has found “sufficient evidence” for Colombian artist Shakira to face tax fraud charges.

Prosecutors allege that the singer neglected to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($17.2 million) in tax on revenue received between 2012 and 2014. Judge Marco Jesus Juberias has completed a pre-trial investigation into the charges. It’s a step before a trial is scheduled.

In the court filing, the judge stated, “The records (…) affixed to the lawsuit constitute sufficient evidence of misconduct to continue with the proceedings.”

The court filing was an “anticipated step in the process,” Shakira’s reps in Spain said in an emailed statement on Thursday, adding that the singer’s legal team “remains confident and fully cooperating with the judiciary and will not comment more.”

The 44-year-old singer has been married to FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique since 2011 and they have two children together.