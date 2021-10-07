‘Squid Game’ director denies plagiarism claims

Squid Game, the director of the record-breaking Netflix series from South Korea, has spoken out against rumours that the show was plagiarised.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s director, has denied claims that the series was a rip-off of Takashi Miike’s 2014 Japanese film, As The Gods Will.

Several fans had pointed out similarities between the two projects, but the show’s creator came forward to reveal that the series had been in the works long before the film.

“It is true that [the first game is] similar, but after that, there aren’t any similarities. I worked on [Squid Game in] 2008 and 2009, and at the time, the first game [had already been] fixed as Red Light Green Light,” he said in a press conference.

“It’s not really something that I wanna do, to claim ownership of this story. But if I had to say it, I would say I did it first,” he explained.