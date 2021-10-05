‘Squid Game’ was shelved for ten years before Netflix approved it

Squid Game, Netflix’s most recent release, has been the talk of the town ever since it debuted on the streaming service.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, spoke to The Korea Times about how he initially struggled to fund the show after writing it in 2008.

Dong-hyuk revealed that he began working on the script ten years ago and finished the first draught a year later, but it took a decade for the streaming giant to give the series the green light.

“After about 12 years, the world has changed into a place where such odd, violent survival stories are actually welcomed,” he explained.

The gruesome series, formerly known as Round Six, was given a thumbs up by Netflix in 2019.

Previously, it was reported that South Korea was suing Netflix for causing a traffic jam.

“We will investigate the claim filed by SK Broadband against us. Meanwhile, we continue to seek open dialogue and explore ways to collaborate with SK Broadband to ensure a seamless streaming experience for our shared customers,” a Netflix spokesperson told CNBC.