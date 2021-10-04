Sumbul Iqbal’s new bold photos set the internet on fire

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani television actress and model. She was born on August 30, 1990, in Pakistan. Sumbul Iqbal, who began her acting career with the TV series Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza, has won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

She is quite active on her Instagram account and never fails to impress her followers by uploading her most recent pictures.

Sumbul could be seen striking poses in the daring costume in the pictures. Her photos have received more than 9,562 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.

She took to Instagram to share bold photos with her 2.7 million followers and impress her followers by uploading her current images. Here are the latest bold pictures of Sumbul Iqbal.