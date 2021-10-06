The ‘LOTR’ beast was created as a slap in the face to Harvey Weinstein

As the Lord of the Rings trilogy celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, Hollywood star Elijah Wood is revealing previously unknown details about it.

Wood took aim at the disgraced producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, claiming that a monstrous orc costume used in the trilogy was inspired by him as retaliation for rough negotiations on the film.

He revealed this during an Armchair Expert podcast interview with Dax Shephard.

The Lord of the Rings films were based on J.R.R. Tolkein’s books, which were purchased by Weinstein’s then-production company, Miramax.

The films’ directors Peter Jackson had a specific vision for them at the time, but it seemed unlikely that they would be realized by the mid-1990s. That’s when the 59-year-old director asked Weinstein if he could take them to other studios.

“And Miramax said, ‘We will only give it back to you in turnaround, but two things have to happen. One: You have to go get it set up this weekend. And two: Whoever agrees has to agree to make all three at once,’ ” Shephard said during his chat with Wood.

” The window of time was insane,” Wood said, adding that Jackson tried to sell it around Hollywood before landing a deal with New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye, “who said, ‘We have to do three,’ which is insane.”

“This is a huge risk. Miramax believed there was no chance in hell,” Wood explained.

“It’s funny this was recently discussed because Dom [Monaghan] and Bill [Boyd, who played Hobbits Merry and Pippin in the films] have a podcast called ‘The Friendship Onion.’ He continued, “They were talking to Sean Astin [who played Samwise] about his first memory of arriving in New Zealand.”

“He’d seen these orc masks before. And, as I recall, one of the orc masks was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein as a sort of [expletive].”

“I think it’s safe to talk about it now because the guy is [expletive] incarcerated. “[Expletive] him,” he continued.