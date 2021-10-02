The premiere date of ‘Kurulus:Osman’ season 3 has been set

The release date for season 3 of his TV series “Kurulus: Osman” has been announced.

According to Turkey’s ATV, the first episode of the show’s third season will air on Wednesday.

"Kiminle dost, kiminle düşman kalacağımı ben seçerim!"🌩️

Kuruluş Osman 65. Bölüm 2. Fragmanı#KuruluşOsman 3. sezonuyla 6 Ekim Çarşamba 20.00'de atv’de📺⁣@Kurulusosmanatv pic.twitter.com/8md6g362V8 — atv (@atvcomtr) October 1, 2021

“Kurulus: Osman” is a sequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul,” which is airing on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders.

Last year, several actors from “Dirilis: Ertugrul” visited Pakistan as the show broke several YouTube records.