The premiere date of ‘Kurulus:Osman’ season 3 has been set

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 11:39 am
Kurulus: Osman

The release date for season 3 of his TV series “Kurulus: Osman” has been announced.

According to Turkey’s ATV, the first episode of the show’s third season will air on Wednesday.

 

“Kurulus: Osman” is a sequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul,” which is airing on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders.

Last year, several actors from “Dirilis: Ertugrul” visited Pakistan as the show broke several YouTube records.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

18 mins ago
Watch Aishwarya Rai protects her daughter Aaradhya at the airport

After two years with Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai is gearing up for an...
32 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor bestie Malaika recalls their epic 'twinning and winning moment'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl group, which includes best friend Malaika...
1 hour ago
Watch Kriti Sanon matches her perfect green waist cut blazer dress with soft makeup

Kriti Sanon's style has been steadily rising, and she's been on our...
14 hours ago
Kim Sharma and Leander Paes couple spotted at Juhu's Soho House - Exclusive!

The speculated couple of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have made their first public appearance....
14 hours ago
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar died at a Police Chase

Gabriel Salazar (known as @gabenotbabe to his 2.2 million TikTok followers) has died at just...
14 hours ago
Alizeh Shah sizzles in her latest photo

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress, known for her beautiful looks and...