‘Venom’ sequel makes a monstrous $90 million debut

Venom: Let There Be Carnage raked in $90.1 million in its opening weekend, breaking the previous pandemic record. It’s an astounding outcome, one that gives ailing movie theatres a lifeline and (once again) demonstrates Marvel’s box-office dominance.

Sony Pictures’ considerably darker “Venom” sequel is distinct from Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, which just released “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black Widow,” the year’s two highest-grossing pictures domestically.

If the first three days in theatres are any indication, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” will be among the highest-grossing films of 2021. The picture is solely available in theatres, rather than a hybrid on-demand release, which should boost ticket sales.

In a statement to the press, Sony chairman Tom Rothman remarked, “We are also thrilled that patience and theatrical exclusivity have been rewarded with record results.” “With all respect to Mark Twain, the death of cinema has been much exaggerated.”

The supervillain sequel, starring Tom Hardy as the otherworldly lethal protector, shattered the pandemic-era box office record set by “Black Widow,” which made $80 million in its first weekend. It also generated $60 million on Disney Plus, where it was available for purchase on the same day as its theatrical release.

“Young adult consumers are less discouraged by current pandemic conditions than older and family moviegoers, which benefits superhero, action, and horror films,” says David A. Gross, president of the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “Playing solely on the large screen is certainly a benefit for these movies,” he adds.