Watch Aishwarya Rai protects her daughter Aaradhya at the airport
After two years with Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai is gearing up for an overseas journey to Paris and Dubai for an event. As we all know, airport fashion is difficult to master because one must prioritize their comfort when traveling. The elite Bachchan family caught the attention of the paparazzi as they arrived at Mumbai airport on early Saturday.
Aishwarya Rai wore an all-black ensemble with a matching striking bag and shoes since she is recognized for her spectacular sartorial selections. Daughter Aaradhya, on the other hand, was dressed in a pink sweatshirt, black trousers, and interesting shoes.
Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a grey hoodie and sweatpants. They were all observed wearing face masks to avoid contracting the dangerous virus and following the COVID-19 regulations to the letter.
Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi.
