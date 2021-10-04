WATCH: Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp loves singer Imran Khan’s songs

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

04th Oct, 2021. 03:29 pm
Cengiz Coşkun

Turkish star Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp, who essayed the acclaimed role in the historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, seems to be a die-hard fan of Pakistani origin Dutch singer Imran Khan.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him riding a heavy bike with Imran Khan’s hit song Satisfya in the background.

He posted the video with the caption, “İ am a rider. #livetoride”.

The post, however, has received thousands of love reacts within no time.

Cengiz Coşkun rose to fame with his stellar performance as Turgut Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul. Historically, he was one of the warriors and alps who fought for Ertuğrul.

Cengiz is an avid social media user and often shares his riding and workout videos and photos to keep fans glued with his daily activities.

