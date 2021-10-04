WATCH: Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp loves singer Imran Khan’s songs

WATCH: Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp loves singer Imran Khan’s songs
Turkish star Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp, who essayed the acclaimed role in the historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, seems to be a die-hard fan of Pakistani origin Dutch singer Imran Khan.
The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him riding a heavy bike with Imran Khan’s hit song Satisfya in the background.
He posted the video with the caption, “İ am a rider. #livetoride”.
The post, however, has received thousands of love reacts within no time.
Cengiz Coşkun rose to fame with his stellar performance as Turgut Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul. Historically, he was one of the warriors and alps who fought for Ertuğrul.
Cengiz is an avid social media user and often shares his riding and workout videos and photos to keep fans glued with his daily activities.
Read More
Minal, Ahsan win hearts with their loved-up clicks from honeymoon
Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram, who were enjoying their romantic honeymoon...
Aryan Khan accuses of abusing drugs For the past four years, cried inconsolably during interrogations
There are major findings in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drug...
Hermes hosts Paris Fashion Week show at airport hangar
The fashion press was shuttled to an airport on the outskirts of...
The Queen's estate has launched probe into the Azerbaijan ruler link after Pandora leak
The Queen's estate has opted to conduct its own internal investigation into...
Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan appears before court in drugs case
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has on Monday appeared before the court...