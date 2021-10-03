Watch Harry Styles finally explains what his song Watermelon Sugar means
Harry Styles has now revealed the significance behind his Watermelon Sugar, and it’s pretty much what you’d expect. During his recent Love On Tour show, the singer discussed the song’s meaning and confirmed its NSFW nature.
The musician, Harry Styles had previously been tight-lipped about the meaning of the song, but he eventually revealed it during a recent performance.
Styles, who has been having wonderful mid-concert interactions with his fans, spoke about what Watermelon Sugar truly represents this time.
Before signing the song, the singer can be seen talking to his audience and clarifying the significance of the song in a clip caught by a concertgoer.
Harry says, “This song is about…It doesn’t really matter what it’s about.” Then further adding on, “It’s about, uh…the sweetness…of life.” After crooning a line or two, Styles interrupts again and says, “It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different….It’s not really relevant” as seen in the video.
Harry explaining the meaning of Watermelon Sugar.#LoveOnTourNashville #Night2
10.01.21
🎥: faithharrylove pic.twitter.com/JoDGrTLSuk
— HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) October 2, 2021
After its debut in 2019, Styles’ Watermelon Sugar song became a huge hit. The song holds a particular place in the singer’s heart because it earned him his first Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance.
The 27-year-old musician is presently on his US tour, which was postponed due to the epidemic last year. Fans of Harry have taken to social media to post endearing moments from his concerts, including his amusing interactions with them.
