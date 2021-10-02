Watch Kim Kardashian shares her unrecognizable stunning throwback picture
Kim Kardashian looked completely unrecognizable in a flashback shot she released to wish her makeup guru a happy birthday.
On Friday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian shared a flashback photo on Instagram Stories.
The 40-year-old is seen in her late twenties, just when her reality TV program was taking off, with virtually little makeup on.
The mother-of-four used her stunning throwback to wish Mario Dedivanovic, her makeup artist, a happy 38th birthday.
On Thursday, Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her late father, saying her dad is her ‘guide’ in life. She marked the 18th anniversary of the death of her father, Robert Kardashian.
Sharing a black-and-white throwback of herself alongside her dad, Kim wrote: 18 years ago was the worst day of my life. But, I know you see and guide. Love never dies. Love u daddy.’
