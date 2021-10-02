Watch Kriti Sanon matches her perfect green waist cut blazer dress with soft makeup

Kriti Sanon’s style has been steadily rising, and she’s been on our radar since her ultra-glam ensembles for Mimi promotions, which included bright neon colors, retro polka dresses, and other modern forms, were a smash.

The diva, Kriti Sanon who recently wowed in stunning bridal designs for Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection, has proven to be a true fashionista who can rock both ethnic and western ensembles with grace and elegance.

Her recent look in an olive green dress was an unconventional pick and Kriti totally nailed it.

Sukriti Grover, her stylist, dressed her in an olive green blazer dress from Alula’s Pre-Fall ’21 Collection, which featured waist cutout elements, a plunging neckline, shoulder pads, and a wrap style slightly asymmetric skirt.

Kriti looked gorgeous in her unconventional ensemble, which she paired with glam makeup to accent her opulent blazer dress. Her style was completed by pink lips, lined eyelids, and a dewy face with ample blush and highlighters.

The actress matched her manicure with her outfit and decked up with trendy accessories including multi-layered chains, chunky metal rings, and matching hoop earrings.

Also, she left her side-parted blow-dried hair in beachy waves and rounded off the look with eye-grabbing black Steve Madden lace-up heels.