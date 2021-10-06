Watch Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao’s Hum do humare do teaser out
Fans of Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao got ready to see their favorite stars in the new film Hum Do Humare Do. This film’s teaser has been released, and it appears to be extremely intriguing.
Along with Kriti and Rajkummar, we will also see Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.
The actors had previously worked together in Bareilly Ki Barfi, and the public adored them. Rajkummar had a cameo appearance in Kriti’s flick Raabta.
Kriti Sanon walks up to Rajkummar Rao and asks him to bring his parents home in the teaser for Hum Do Humare Do. Then we learn that Rajkummar is going to adopt his parents in the background.
Sharing the teaser of the film Kriti Sanon wrote, “Yeh Diwali…Familywaali!Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo.”
Reportedly, The film, titled Hum Do Humare Do is about a young couple who decide to adopt two parents to fill the void in their lives.
Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah will play the adopted parents, and their personalities are said to cause chaos in the lives of the young couple.
