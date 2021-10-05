Watch Selena Gomez shares a brief glimpse of her duet with Coldplay ‘Let Somebody Go’
On Monday, Selena Gomez and Coldplay teased their new collaboration, Let Somebody Go, by sharing a sneak peek of the heartbreaking track on social media.
Selena Gomez and the band both verified the news by releasing a teaser for the song, which will be on the band’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres, due out on October 15.
While it had been speculated that the band will collaborate with Gomez on a single, the major revelation caught many off guards. After enjoying a huge success for their recent collab with BTS for the song My Universe, it looks like the band is gearing up for another biggie with Let Somebody Go alongside Gomez.
Selena merely named the band in her postings when she shared the excited first peek of the song on social media.
Coldplay announced the collaboration and wrote, “Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez // From #MusicOfTheSpheres, the new album, October 15th.”
.@coldplay pic.twitter.com/PUEqtREHKS
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 4, 2021
From the first listen, the song appears to have an emotional tone to it, with Gomez’s vocals setting the tone perfectly.
This is Selena’s first collaboration with the band, and fans are anticipating a song that will blow them away. Selena’s fans have been waiting for her to release new music since she released 999, a duet with Colombian artist Camilo, in August and followed it up with Revelación, a Spanish-language EP, in March.
Read More
Saif Ali Khan expresses his gratitude for being referred to as the fourth Khan
The three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, are...
Russians to shoot scenes for film during space mission
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday is set to launch an actress and a...
Billie Eilish slams the Texas abortion law and criticises lawmakers
Billie Eilish attacked Texas abortion legislation, accusing legislators of attempting to control...
"Women are even more fabulous in our 50s" Says Sophie Wessex
Sophie Wessex is candid about the importance of spreading awareness about menopause's...
Arjun Kapoor's amusing reaction to Varun Dhawan's shirtless photo 'Joey Ka Papa'
When actor Varun Dhawan brought his adorable pet dog Joey home, he...