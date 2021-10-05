Watch Selena Gomez shares a brief glimpse of her duet with Coldplay ‘Let Somebody Go’

On Monday, Selena Gomez and Coldplay teased their new collaboration, Let Somebody Go, by sharing a sneak peek of the heartbreaking track on social media.

Selena Gomez and the band both verified the news by releasing a teaser for the song, which will be on the band’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres, due out on October 15.

While it had been speculated that the band will collaborate with Gomez on a single, the major revelation caught many off guards. After enjoying a huge success for their recent collab with BTS for the song My Universe, it looks like the band is gearing up for another biggie with Let Somebody Go alongside Gomez.

Selena merely named the band in her postings when she shared the excited first peek of the song on social media.

Coldplay announced the collaboration and wrote, “Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez // From #MusicOfTheSpheres, the new album, October 15th.”

From the first listen, the song appears to have an emotional tone to it, with Gomez’s vocals setting the tone perfectly.

This is Selena’s first collaboration with the band, and fans are anticipating a song that will blow them away. Selena’s fans have been waiting for her to release new music since she released 999, a duet with Colombian artist Camilo, in August and followed it up with Revelación, a Spanish-language EP, in March.