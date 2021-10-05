Watch Selena Gomez shares a brief glimpse of her duet with Coldplay ‘Let Somebody Go’

Web Desk BOL News

05th Oct, 2021. 11:37 am
Selena Gomez

On Monday, Selena Gomez and Coldplay teased their new collaboration, Let Somebody Go, by sharing a sneak peek of the heartbreaking track on social media.

Selena Gomez and the band both verified the news by releasing a teaser for the song, which will be on the band’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres, due out on October 15.

While it had been speculated that the band will collaborate with Gomez on a single, the major revelation caught many off guards. After enjoying a huge success for their recent collab with BTS for the song My Universe, it looks like the band is gearing up for another biggie with Let Somebody Go alongside Gomez.

Selena merely named the band in her postings when she shared the excited first peek of the song on social media.

Coldplay announced the collaboration and wrote, “Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez // From #MusicOfTheSpheres, the new album, October 15th.”

From the first listen, the song appears to have an emotional tone to it, with Gomez’s vocals setting the tone perfectly.

This is Selena’s first collaboration with the band, and fans are anticipating a song that will blow them away. Selena’s fans have been waiting for her to release new music since she released 999, a duet with Colombian artist Camilo, in August and followed it up with Revelación, a Spanish-language EP, in March.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

11 mins ago
Saif Ali Khan expresses his gratitude for being referred to as the fourth Khan

The three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, are...
27 mins ago
Russians to shoot scenes for film during space mission

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday is set to launch an actress and a...
46 mins ago
Billie Eilish slams the Texas abortion law and criticises lawmakers

Billie Eilish attacked Texas abortion legislation, accusing legislators of attempting to control...
52 mins ago
"Women are even more fabulous in our 50s" Says Sophie Wessex

Sophie Wessex is candid about the importance of spreading awareness about menopause's...
1 hour ago
Arjun Kapoor's amusing reaction to Varun Dhawan's shirtless photo 'Joey Ka Papa'

When actor Varun Dhawan brought his adorable pet dog Joey home, he...
1 hour ago
Britney Spears discusses her destination wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is in a good mood right now because she recently...