Watch Tiger shroff’s latest stunt video inspires by the Marvel superhero’s game

Tiger Shroff, a Bollywood actor, is one of the industry’s fittest. The actor’s Instagram account proves that he never skips a gym session.

The Heropanti 2 actor, Tiger shroff keeps his followers up to date on his new fitness routines. He enjoys practicing various types of kicks and also motivates his supporters, as is well known.

A few days back he had shared a video of his flying kick and now, once again he has stunned everyone with his tornado kick which is inspired by the ‘Spiderman game’.

The Student Of The Year 2 actor took to Instagram to post a video of himself doing a gymnastic stunt at the gym. He is dressed in a yellow tee and grey trousers and can be seen running towards his trainer while swirling in the air not once but 4 times.

His caption reads, “4! Ok, im proud of this one. If you guys have played the new spiderman game…you know…using this in my next action seq for sure.” His films mostly have action scenes which the actor is fond of too.

In the comments section, his sister Krishna Shroff used surprised face emojis, while his mother used fire emojis, as soon as he published the video.

Tiger will next be seen in the film Heropanti 2, which also stars Tara Sutaria in the pivotal role. On May 6, 2022, the action drama will be released. Ahmed Khan is the director, and Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer.